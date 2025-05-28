Published 10:26 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Jo Anne Alford, 91 of St. Simons Island Georgia, formerly of Bainbridge, departed this life on May 15, 2025 at the Hospice of the Golden Isles House, Brunswick Georgia.

Jo was born on June 7, 1933 in Milan and grew up in Athens, Georgia with her parents, the late Charlie Lee and Wallace Sessions. She graduated from The University of Georgia in 1954 and began teaching Health and Physical Education at Savannah High School. One day when crossing a street in Savannah she heard someone call her name and it was a college friend, “Bobby” Alford. The rest is history. Their 62-year marriage and family started in Savannah with their first daughter Pattie. They decided to move to Bainbridge, where they had second daughter, Jan. For 46 years Jo and Bob resided in Bainbridge, and after retiring they decided to move to St. Simons Island to be closer to their two girls.

Jo enjoyed raising her daughters, teaching high school for 30 years, and being active in community organizations, including: Chairman of the Board of the Bainbridge Georgia First United Methodist Church (1989-90), Sunday School Teacher, United Methodist Church Women (Vice President), Service Club (President and Vice President), Parent Teacher Association (President), Alpha Delta Kappa (President and Secretary), American Association of University Women (Vice President and President), and Sponsor of The Bainbridge High School Cheerleaders (14 years). In 1985 she was honored as Teacher of the Year for Decatur County. Jo is known for her generosity and positive outlook on life. She was always ready for an adventure; chaperoning a student group tour of Europe, family travels, and those trips with her very special sister, Kaysie. Jo loved her life, family, friends, animals, holidays on Jekyll, and her Georgia Bulldogs.

Survivors include her daughter, Linda Jan Alford (John Goff) of St. Simons Island; her sister Kay Golan (Patrick) of Atlanta, nephew Sean Golan of Atlanta; and brothers-in-law Tommy Alford (Phyllis) of Savannah, Larry Nichols, formerly of Bainbridge, and many wonderful nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jo was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, George Robert (Bob) Alford; and her beloved daughter, Patricia Anne (Pattie) Alford of St. Simons Island.

The family would like to extend a sincere appreciation to the nurses and staff at Hospice of the Golden Isles House. Also, a heartfelt appreciation goes to Katie Woodard.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on May 30, 2025 in the chapel at St. Simons United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Marcia Cochran officiating. Light refreshments will follow in the Gholson Room.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to extend a sincere thank you for memorial contributions to be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles House, or St. Simons United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home www.edomillerandsons.com