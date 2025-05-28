Published 10:16 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Lynn Marie Arsenault, age 33, passed away very suddenly on May 22, 2025, at her home in Bainbridge, Georgia. Services for Mrs. Arsenault are planned for 2:00 pm, Sunday, June 1, 2025, graveside at Bethany Church Cemetery, 216 Bethany Church Road, Brinson, Georgia. Chaplain DeWitt Phillips will officiate.

Lynn Marie Lindsey was born August 5, 1991, in Bainbridge to James Harold Lindsey and Kayron Haas Lindsey. She graduated in the Bainbridge High School class of 2011. Lynn married David James Arsenault, and they have a sweet little girl, Emily. Spending time with her family meant the world to Lynn. She and Emily enjoyed riding on their 4-wheeler together and working on crafts. Along with crafts, she loved fishing and shooting. Lynn earned her EMT certification and has proudly served as a first responder for the residents of Decatur County, now Survival Flight, for 4 years. The loss is great for this family and the many friends of Lynn Arsenault.

Lynn is survived by her husband, David James Arsenault; daughter, Emily Arsenault; mother, Kayron Haas Lindsay, all of Bainbridge; aunts and uncles, Rose and Ken Gibson of Colquitt Georgia, Barbara and Steve Donley of Patmos, Georgia, and Brenda Gresham, of Sasser, Georgia; and cousins, Brian Gibson, Ray Gresham, Bobby Donley, and Kyle Donley. She was preceded in death by her father, James Harold Lindsay.

Online condolences may be sent at www.Coxiveyfuneralhome.com. Cox-Ivey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.