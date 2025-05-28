Mackenzie Antis makes Dean’s List at Georgia College and State University Published 10:04 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Mackenzie Antis, of Bainbridge, Georgia, was named to the spring 2025 Dean’s List for the College of Arts & Sciences at Georgia College & State University.

To earn distinction on the dean’s list, undergraduate students must achieve a minimum 3.5 semester GPA while completing at least 12 hours of coursework.

Located in Milledgeville, Georgia, Georgia College & State University is one of three selective admission institutions in the University System of Georgia, along with Georgia Tech and The University of Georgia. With an enrollment of nearly 7,100 students from 150 of Georgia’s 159 counties, GCSU was ranked sixth among all public regional universities in the South – and first among schools in Georgia – in the US News & World Report’s 2025 rankings. Since 2022, GCSU has also produced the No. 1 academic success rate among all NCAA Division II colleges and universities in the country. Hands-on learning opportunities at the university are available in top undergraduate majors, including Business, Nursing, Education, Psychology, Exercise Science and Communications, plus dozens of graduate programs and a pre-med mentoring pathway with 15 years of 100% success in medical school admission.