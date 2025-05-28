Memorial Hospital hears of grants, future plans, and initiatives in CEO meeting report Published 10:05 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Last Tuesday, Memorial Hospital and Manor CEO LaDon Toole held a meeting discussing the hospital’s continued growth and community involvement.

Bainbridge and Decatur County continue to grow, and Memorial Hospital and Manor remains dedicated to expanding services and enhancing healthcare quality in step with the community. Toole talked about his vision of strengthening medical offerings in orthopedics, cardiology, and urology while advancing outpatient care through cardiac imaging, stress testing, cardiac rehabilitation, hyperbaric wound treatment, and remote patient monitoring. He noted that the TrueMed weight loss and bariatrics program has already enrolled 14 patients, and the primary care CCM/TCM program is set to launch soon.

Outpatient imaging volume continues to rise, reflecting the hospital’s commitment to providing high-quality care and accessibility for residents. Toole continued his report by discussing affordable healthcare options, with cash pricing introduced to match regional competitors and help patients with high deductibles or denied pre-certifications. The marketing of the $10 Lab Program has been instrumental in attracting patients and ensuring they receive necessary exams at lower costs. One example involves a patient from Camilla who required extensive lab testing and found that Memorial Hospital and Manor’s pricing saved him thousands of dollars. He has since committed to using the hospital for all future healthcare needs.

Toole envisioned expanding partnerships and telemedicine services, with increased integration between Memorial Hospital and Manor, and AU/Wellstar. He also had sights set on discussions for obstetrics and primary care residency rotations. Toole also hopes to introduce more subspecialty telemedicine services and implement new technologies Wellstar uses.

Toole highlighted the impact of the Madison Street initiative, which is helping uninsured patients enroll in healthcare coverage. In the past month, 125 individuals have signed up, ensuring they receive the care they need while strengthening the hospital’s financial stability. Facility upgrades remain a priority, including investments in emergency department floors and replacing the nurse call system to enhance patient care. Provider engagement continues to be a key focus, with 13 town hall meetings completed and 48 additional meetings planned to foster collaboration and improve services.

Toole also discussed the $110,000 grant orchestrated by Dr. Bridges. The Documentation accuracy initiatives through ModusOne are improving patient records, and the 340B program is looking to expand. Memorial Hospital and Manor is actively involved in local events. Toole talked about the vision for the future/speaking engagements with organizations such as Rotary, Chamber Leadership, and Keenagers.

Financial planning includes cyber insurance and investments in orthopedic services. A luncheon is scheduled on May 23 to thank the city for its paving labor. Employee appreciation events continue, including Hospital Week, Nursing Week, and Nursing Home Week. The nursing home survey has been completed and submitted, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

Memorial Hospital and Manor is proud to celebrate the achievements of its dedicated healthcare professionals. Shay Chapman has been honored as Provider of the Year for outstanding service and commitment to patient care. Cassandra “Candy” Harvey received the prestigious Julia C. Roger Award, recognizing individuals for their dependability, courteousness, consideration, respectfulness, and helpfulness. Shemeka Baulkman was awarded the Delores “Delo” Eidson Award, which honors dependability, dedication, and generosity. Their contributions exemplify the hospital’s commitment to excellence and compassionate care.

As Memorial Hospital and Manor evolves, the hospital remains committed to delivering high-quality healthcare, expanding medical services, and strengthening community partnerships to support Bainbridge and Decatur County.