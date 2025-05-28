Parker arrested for firing at traffic equipment Published 11:46 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

It has been almost two years since Bainbridge Public Safety installed speed cameras around local school zones. In that time, these cameras have generated consternation among Bainbridge citizens, as have cameras like them installed around the state. Just this year there was a push to either ban or regulate these cameras at the state level, though both bills were ultimately altered beyond recognition.

According to an official press release by Bainbridge Public Safety, there have been multiple incidents of damage to government property, with individuals targeting the cameras and speed equipment located on Shotwell Street. The latest incident occurred on Thursday, May 15, when Dr. Thomas H. Parker, anesthesiologist at Memorial Hospital, was arrested for firing at the East Shotwell Street traffic light, near Jones Wheat Primary. Parker was charged with three counts of possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and three counts of interference with government property, with “a .22 caliber firearm recovered from Parker’s vehicle.”

Memorial Hospital and Manor has since issued a statement on the matter, stating, “The Hospital is allowing due process to occur in this case and we are dedicated to making sure anesthesia coverage is continuing to serve all of the patients in our community.”

Email newsletter signup

Bainbridge Public Safety has requested anyone with information to contact Chief Investigator Mark Esquivel at 229-248-2038.