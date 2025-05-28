Roy Oliver is Bainbridge’s dedicated City Manager Published 10:14 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

1 of 1

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Meet Roy Oliver: Roy serves as our City Manager. Roy has served in this role since September of 2024 and prior to that was Assistant City Manager since September of 2012. Roy is a native of Camilla and graduated from Mitchell-Baker High School and Valdosta State University where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice. Roy is married to his wife Pam who teaches 5th Grade at Hutto Elementary School, they live in Bainbridge with their 4 daughters Sara, Raidyn, Allison, and Lainee.