Ryan Riles named head coach of the Bainbridge Bearcats baseball program Published 12:35 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

The Bainbridge Bearcats hit their stride in April under interim coach Ryan Riles, crushing Westover with 25 combined runs in their series and shutting out Leon and Cairo. Their playoff push reached the Sweet Sixteen of the 3A GHSA state baseball tournament, leading to Riles’ official promotion on May 20, 2025.

For Riles, baseball has never been just a sport—it’s a part of his identity. With deep family ties to the game, his path to coaching was shaped by tradition, unexpected opportunities, and unwavering passion. Now at the helm of Bainbridge High School’s baseball program, he embraces a role that requires unwavering devotion and the ability to inspire and shape the next wave of athletes.

“This starts from way back, my uncle played at Bainbridge High,” he said. “My father played at Bainbridge High. The roots of my family were definitely deep when it comes to Bainbridge.”

Tallavana Christian School in Havana, Florida, was where Riles built his athletic foundation in both baseball and basketball. He pursued his baseball ambitions at Middle Georgia on a scholarship, eventually transferring to Albany State University on another baseball scholarship.

He had always felt a deep connection to baseball, yet coaching wasn’t the direction he originally envisioned. His dedication was centered on individualized training, allowing him to make a direct impact on young athletes. After graduating from college, Riles came back to Bainbridge and launched an indoor training facility, where athletes could receive private softball and baseball instruction. His focus was on development, not leading a team.

“Coaching was never really in my plans,” Riles admitted. “I enjoyed working with kids one-on-one. But people kept telling me, ‘Coach, you need to coach.’ After praying about it, God led me to coaching.”

He took the leap, landing a coaching role at Grace Christian Academy. The program had been dormant for years, and he was tasked with rebuilding it from the ground up. His commitment and efforts paid off, as he successfully resurrected the baseball team, was named Region 3 Coach of the Year, and led the Cougars to two straight region titles. However, Riles never anticipated what came next.

“Coming to Bainbridge was God’s timing,” he said with conviction. “It’s something I always wanted to do, but the way it all worked out was amazing. Many of the kids I worked with in lessons are now playing at the high school. It’s a full-circle moment.”

Being named the head coach added an immense workload to his daily life. Beyond mentoring athletes, he has to strategize, coordinate with the Bearcats Booster Club, and manage schedules. Camps, summer programs, weight training, and practice sessions fill his agenda. Bainbridge’s summer training begins on June 2, with rigorous routines lined up three days a week.

“Organizing everything, strategizing, preparing for games—it’s a lot. But when you love the game and love seeing growth in kids,” Riles said. “The excitement gives you the boost to get it all done.”

Despite the constant flow of responsibilities, Riles takes great pride in his journey. From Grace Christian to Bainbridge, his path was shaped by people who saw potential in him even when he wasn’t sure himself. One of his biggest influences is Jeremy Coram, a close friend, Bainbridge alumnus, and successful softball and baseball coach at Citizens Christian Academy.

“Jeremy started coaching before I did. He helped in my indoor facility,” Riles said. “Got a coaching job, moved on, and has had so much success. He won a state championship, and is in another state championship right now in baseball, and just won state in softball. He’s always stayed on me about coaching.”

His upbringing made baseball impossible to ignore. Riles’ uncle’s career in the Majors ensured he was front and center, creating core memories. Basketball held his passion, but baseball secured his path.

“It kind of got pushed on me. If I didn’t go with baseball, I’d be kicked out of the family,” he joked. “But I always wanted to play pro. Baseball looked promising, but in college, my brother passed away in 2005, and I wasn’t sure where to go from there.”

He put aside his professional dreams to nurture young talent back home. Though it wasn’t the future he had planned, it became the one he was meant for.

“God had another path for me. Coaching has been nothing but a blessing. Amid the storm, He always provides that breakthrough.”

For Riles, coaching isn’t just about baseball—it’s about impact. His journey, filled with unexpected turns and moments of divine timing, has prepared him for this role. He’s ready to lead, inspire, and build Bainbridge’s program, just as he was led to coaching all those years ago.