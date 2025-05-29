Theft of Bainbridge city vehicle leads to foot pursuit and dead dog; suspect apprehended Published 5:00 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Both Bainbridge Public Safety and the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen city vehicle on Thursday afternoon, that ultimately led to a foot pursuit down Highway 84 and into the neighboring community.

According to Bainbridge Public Safety Director Frank Green, Alejandro Delgado stole the city vehicle after a brief struggle with the city employee, who attempted to stop the theft. Delgado fled in the vehicle, taking his two dogs along for the ride. State Troopers were able to stop Delgado on the bypass, who then fled on foot down the side of Highway 84, before running into a nearby residential area.

According to Green, one of Delgado’s dogs attacked and bit one of the state officers during the chase, and was subsequently shot and killed. Delgado fled into a garage, where he was caught and apprehended by officers. He has been booked and is currently charged with theft by taking, interference with government property, and robbery. This is an ongoing investigation, the Post-Searchlight will provide updates as they become available.