Ollie’s officially cuts ribbon on Bainbridge location Published 3:11 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

1 of 3

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A line of customers stretched out in front of the Bainbridge Ollie’s on Wednesday morning, as the retail outlet held its grand opening. Following the ribbon cutting, said customers were greeted with enthusiastic staff welcoming them.

Ollie’s chain of retail stores is known for offering discount prices on brand-name products. The new Bainbridge store is located at 1602 E Shotwell Street, next door to Goodwill.

According to Tom Kuypers, Ollie’s Senior VP of Marketing, the retail chain began eyeing a Bainbridge location in August of last year, signing the lease that November.

Email newsletter signup

“We are a very quickly growing retailer,” Kuypers said, stating that the company hopes to expand its 500+ stores across the country to 1,300.

Ollie’s previously held a career fair in April at the Chamber of Commerce, partnering with Goodwill Career Source, and has since hired 51 employees.

“We’re always looking for great folks to join the team,” Kuypers added.

In addition to offering customers discounted prices, Ollie’s also participates in various charity change round-up events, currently partnering with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

“The City of Bainbridge is thrilled to welcome Ollie’s to our community,” said Bainbridge City Manager Roy Oliver. “There’s a real excitement in the air, and this opening is a great example of the growth and momentum we’ve been working hard to create—especially along the east end of Shotwell Street. We’re proud to see continued investment in Bainbridge, and we look forward to what’s ahead.”