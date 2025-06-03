Climax mayor Kelly resigns, following arrest for child sex crime charges Published 4:53 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Climax Mayor Joseph Kelly and his wife, Natalie Kelly, were both arrested on Saturday on charges of crimes against children, according to both the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation. According to a press release by DCSO, they requested the assistance of GBI in investigating allegations against Joseph Kelly of having sexual contact with minors. Both Kelly and his wife were arrested that same day and booked into the Decatur County Jail. Joseph has been charged with two counts of child molestation, with a bond of $55,400, while Natalie has been charged with two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree, with a bond of $27,700. According to DCSO, both have been bonded out.

Kelly resigned from his position as mayor on Monday morning. Councilwoman Vanessa Martin has been appointed as Mayor Pro Tem.

The city released a statement, which stated, “The City of Climax Council members and city employees have been made of aware of the arrest and allegations against Mayor Kelly. The city council and employees are following developments closely and will provide any updates to our citizens in a timely manner.

The council and city employees have no knowledge or information on accusations against Mayor Kelly. We are asking to allow legal process to unfold and to remember that all citizens have the right to be presumed innocent until proven otherwise. Our priority still and always will be service needs for the people of Climax.”

Kelly is also employed as a teacher in the Decatur County School System. According to the official release, the charges have no relation to his employment. The Decatur County School System also released a statement, stating “We cannot comment on any ongoing investigation associated with DCS personnel. As a school system, we will take appropriate and immediate action in response to the investigation.”

The investigation is ongoing; the Post-Searchlight will provide updates as they become available.