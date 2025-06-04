Arrest Reports June 4

Bainbridge Public Safety

Jr Roland, indictment o/c harming a police dog ($1,300)

Roseanna McClain, criminal trespass (x3) ($275)

Mintoria Neal, violation of handicap parking space ($135), child restraint law child seat safety BE (x2) ($50), reckless conduct (misdemeanor) (x2) ($655), driving without license ($720)

Junior Lopez, adult restraint law seat belt 18 AN ($15), driving without license ($720)

Eugene Chavers, possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes (no bond reported), possession drug related object (no bond reported), possession of schedule II controlled substance (no bond reported)

Charles Ferrell, possess or arms by convicted felons & first offend probatin ($2,950), stalking ($1,850), possession of firearms or knife while trying to commit crimes ($2,950), terroristic threats and acts ($2,950)