Arrest Reports June 4
Published 10:41 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025
|
Bainbridge Public Safety
- Jr Roland, indictment o/c harming a police dog ($1,300)
- Roseanna McClain, criminal trespass (x3) ($275)
- Mintoria Neal, violation of handicap parking space ($135), child restraint law child seat safety BE (x2) ($50), reckless conduct (misdemeanor) (x2) ($655), driving without license ($720)
- Junior Lopez, adult restraint law seat belt 18 AN ($15), driving without license ($720)
- Eugene Chavers, possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes (no bond reported), possession drug related object (no bond reported), possession of schedule II controlled substance (no bond reported)
- Charles Ferrell, possess or arms by convicted felons & first offend probatin ($2,950), stalking ($1,850), possession of firearms or knife while trying to commit crimes ($2,950), terroristic threats and acts ($2,950)
- Nikin Patel, terroristic threats and acts (no bond reported), obstruction of an officer (misdemeanor) (no bond reported)
Decatur County SO
- Carson Givens, parole violation (no bond reported)
- Brandon Hames, probation violation o/c theft by taking (no bond reported)
- Charles Smith, probation violation o/c battery-FV (no bond reported), probation violation o/c simple battery, arson 3rd degree (no bond reported)
- Gina Reynolds, probation violation (drug court) (no bond reported)
- Johnny Solomon, aggravated assault ($11,200)
- Tyreak Johnson, probation violation o/c criminal damage to property 2nd degree (no bond reported)
- Natalie Kelly, cruelty to children – 2nd degree (felony) (x2) ($5,700)
- Jr McMillan, failure to appear o/c bond revocation (no bond reported)
- Vashon Brown, unlawful conduct during 911 call ($1,300)
Ga State Patrol
- Larry Toliver, driving under influence alcohol/drugs ($1,300), unsafe operation of radio or telephone (no bond reported), open container (no bond reported), driving while license suspended or revoked ($1,300)
- Shauntay Johnson, adult restraint law child seat safety BE (no bond reported), driving under influence alcohol/drugs ($1,300)
- Anthony Middleton, seatbelt violation -adult (no bond reported), driving under the influence – alcohol ($1,300), driver to exercise due care (no bond reported), open container (no bond reported)
Ga Bureau of Investigations
- Joseph Kelly, child molestation (x2) ($27,700)