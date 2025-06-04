Board of Education launches a food program for local students Published 10:13 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Tuesday morning, Crycynthia Gardner, Director of Induction & Evaluation Programs and Family Engagement Coordinator, and Nita Floyd, Director of School Nutrition from the Board of Education, are partnering with Second Harvest in Valdosta under the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) which include supplying breakfast and lunch sacks for students.

This marks the first time CACFP is operating in Bainbridge. Previously, school nutrition provided meals for summer school students, allowing children ages 0 to 18 to receive meals, but USDA guidelines required them to eat onsite rather than take meals home. This year, without summer school, concerns arose that some students may not have access to food during the summer months.

Recognizing this need, Floyd spearheaded the program, driven by her mission to reach as many children as possible. She explained, “What better way to get our kids access to food than to let them pick it up and take it with them.” She emphasized that the grab-and-go model benefits more children: “If we were doing it through School Nutrition, they would have to eat onsite. We can reach more kids if they grab-n-go, which is the goal. Whether it’s my or another program, I want the students fed.”

For parents to be aware and if parents can’t bring their child to grab a sack, forms were sent out. Considering this is the first time CACFP has started, Second Harvest is supplying a specific size inventory that may gradually increase based on the demand of students who come out. Administrators want to encourage parents to pick up food for their children who need it.

From June 3 to July 22, once a week on Tuesdays from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, breakfast and lunch sacks will be given out to students at the Board of Education, Bainbridge High School, Hutto Elementary School, and the United Steel Workers building in Attapulgus. These locations are strategically placed throughout Decatur County.

Volunteers from any business, club, or organization are greatly appreciated as the demand for sack breakfasts and lunches may increase over the summer.

As CACFP begins its first summer in Bainbridge, administrators remain committed to ensuring no child goes hungry during the break. The program aims to grow and reach even more students with community support and volunteer efforts, offering a simple yet impactful solution for needy families. By making nutrition accessible in a convenient grab-and-go format, Bainbridge is taking an essential step toward supporting local children and strengthening the community—one meal at a time.