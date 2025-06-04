Published 10:50 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Diana Sue Paul Gray, age 71, of Climax, GA, passed away Wednesday morning, Many 7, 2025, at First Commerce Center for Compassionate Care in Tallahassee, FL.

No services are being planned at this time.

Mrs. Gray was born in Cuthbert, GA on July 9, 1953, to Theo and Nina Palmer Paul. She worked at Memorial Hospital and Manor as a pharmacy tech until her retirement. Mrs. Gray was a member of Blackjack Baptist Church and loved doing crafts, working in her flowers, sewing and reading.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Stanley Gray of Climax, GA; her daughter, Kelley Gray Pollock and husband Billy of Climax, GA; her grandson, Will Pollock and wife Myranda Snow Pollock of Climax, GA; her granddaughter, Victoria Pollock of Bainbridge, GA; and her great granddaughter, Harper Pollock of Climax, GA. Also surviving are her brothers, Don Paul and wife Donna of Climax, GA and Billy Paul of Jacksonville, FL; her sister, Betty Jane Hutto of Bainbridge, GA; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Gray was preceded in death by her parents, Theo and Nina Palmer Paul, as well as her brother, Jimmy Paul.