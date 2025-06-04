Published 10:55 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Donald Hugh Maxwell, age 61, passed away Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at Archbold Medical Center in Thomasville, Georgia. No public service will be held.

Mr. Maxwell was born December 12, 1963, in Bainbridge, Georgia to Clifford Bronwood Maxwell, Sr. and Mattie Katherine Crowe Maxwell. He grew up in Decatur County, living in Attapulgus. Mr. Maxwell is survived by his siblings, Bert Calhoun, Clifford Maxwell, Sr, Nora Kaye Ramer, Myra Roberts, Sue Dapsi, Linda Johns, Kimberly Lane, James Maxwell, Edith Lewis, and Danny Maxwell. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Lynwood Maxwell, Harry Maxwell, Lamar Maxwell, Edna Faye Cohen, and Eugene Maxwell.

Online condolences may be sent at www.coxiveyfuneralhome.com. Cox-Ivey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.