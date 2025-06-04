Meet Nita Floyd, DCBOE’s Director of School Nutrition Published 10:16 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Nita Floyd’s journey in school nutrition began as a lunchroom assistant, steadily advancing as she gained experience and completed the necessary qualifications. Over time, she took on greater responsibilities, ensuring students receive nutritious meals while complying with USDA guidelines.

During COVID, her role became even more crucial as supply chain issues forced her team to adapt and find creative solutions to keep meals available for students.

Beyond food distribution, Floyd oversees financial reporting and extensive paperwork to maintain compliance with federal school nutrition regulations. She explains that the program is federally funded and separate from the Board of Education’s general budget, requiring adherence to specific policies to continue receiving financial support.

Teamwork is central to her approach, as she credits her administrative assistant and staff for their contributions in training new employees and keeping operations efficient.

Floyd also discusses how Bainbridge’s schools have repurposed existing buildings to maximize resources rather than constructing new facilities.

Her leadership reflects a deep commitment to ensuring students have year-round meal access while navigating logistical challenges and policy restrictions. She carefully manages food ordering, where menus are structured, and bulk purchasing helps maintain cost efficiency.

Food allergies are carefully managed, with staff trained to work closely with school nurses to provide safe meal alternatives. Training remains a priority, with continuous workshops, conferences, and operational meetings keeping staff updated on federal regulations.

Floyd highlights how school nutrition is more than food service—it involves strategic planning, federal compliance, and community engagement. Her dedication ensures every student has access to proper nutrition while maintaining high standards.