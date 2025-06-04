Meet Your Bainbridge Fiber Director – David Hower Published 9:38 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Meet David Hower, the face behind Bainbridge Fiber and a seasoned telecommunications expert with over 26 years of experience. David’s journey in the fiber industry began in 1999 with the City of Thomasville’s Community Network Services (CNS), a groundbreaking fiber-based telecommunications project in southwest Georgia.

By 2001, CNS had expanded to serve a broader, underserved region—including the cities of Moultrie, Camilla, and Cairo—growing into an 800-mile fiber and hybrid-fiber-coaxial network with service access to nearly 40,000 subscribers. David played a crucial role in that expansion by planning and overseeing network construction, coordinating city operations, and ensuring the infrastructure was built with the customer in mind—from capacity planning to delivering dependable service for both commercial and residential customers.

In June 2022, David took on a new chapter by joining the City of Bainbridge to lead the development of our Fiber to the Home (FTTH) project. This initiative aims to deliver blazing-fast, highly reliable and affordable fiber internet to over 6,800 homes and businesses—transforming how Bainbridge residents live, work, and connect.

“The City of Bainbridge saw a real need—residents and small businesses lacked reliable, high-speed internet options,” said Hower. “What excited me most was the city’s willingness to invest in a local solution that is fast, future-ready, and community-focused.”

While the city has offered dedicated fiber services to schools, government buildings, and large businesses since 2007, this FTTH project marks a major expansion. The full build-out is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, with future growth already on the horizon.

What Sets Bainbridge Fiber Apart?

Unlike traditional providers, Bainbridge Fiber offers a 100% fiber-optic network—with no coax, copper, or weather-affected components. That means no throttling, no data caps—ever. Just fast, consistent internet.

What truly sets Bainbridge Fiber apart, however, is its local customer service. With a downtown office at 216 S Broad St, Bainbridge residents can stop by or call (229) 248-2024 to speak with a knowledgeable, friendly team member who lives right here in the community.

“At Bainbridge Fiber, you’re not calling a call center—you’re talking to someone who lives where you live and cares about your experience,” David emphasized.