Published 10:52 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Melinda Douglas Conger was born March 20, 1952, in Bainbridge, GA.

Melinda is survived by her children, Geoff Taylor & April Scogin Taylor, Jaime Taylor & Angela Tekulve, and Bonnie Perkins & Dwight Moran. She is also survived by her siblings, Jim Conger, Bob & Linda Conger, and Mike & Susan Conger, as well as her two nieces and their husbands, Ava Conger & Eddie Farr, and Caitlin & Joe Minor.

Melinda was preceded in death by her parents, James Willis “Butch” Conger, Margaret Conger Winship, and Herring Winship, Jr. She was also preceded by her sister-in-law, Jane Conger. All were a blessing to her and were sorely missed by her.

Melinda was a lifelong educator, teaching 4th and 5th grade for over 30 years, and later working with Babies Can’t Wait. She enjoyed Mahjong, book club, Al-Anon, and the occasional gossip. She loved watching the Georgia Bulldogs play, win or lose!

Melinda volunteered with the local Democrats, writing postcards encouraging people to vote. She loved to travel and took several trips to the West Coast, including to one of her favorite cities, Astoria, Oregon, as well as a trip to France with her children in 2018.

Her Bean Sisters and the Beach Group made her life so very happy. Her favorite pets were Ken, Sally, and Piper, who provided her much joy.

Melinda is happy to be in the presence of her Lord and Savior. She says to those of us who mourn our loss of her, “God bless you all.”

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the food pantry at St. John’s Episcopal Church or your local food bank.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Leslie Dellenbarger officiating. Interment will follow at Oak City Cemetery with Liz Widener, Kathie Adams, Susan Ralph, Janice Kell, Linda Skidmore, and Valerie Bush serving as honorary pallbearers.