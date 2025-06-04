Spring Creek Charter Academy expands to K-12 Published 10:20 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Spring Creek Charter Academy (SCCA) is officially transitioning into a whole K-12 school, marking a significant milestone in its growth.

This expansion results from collaboration between school leadership, the governing board, and the Georgia Charter School Association. Since its founding, the academy has envisioned gradually adding grade levels, and introducing 12th grade fulfills a long-standing promise to families and the community.

SCCA is expanding academic and guidance resources to support this transition, helping students prepare for life beyond high school. The school will offer dual enrollment, career exploration, and college counseling, ensuring seniors have the tools to succeed.

Email newsletter signup

Additionally, SCCA is preparing for its next significant step—opening a brand-new permanent facility before the start of the 2027-2028 school year. This new building will provide students, teachers, faculty, and administrators the space to grow, maintaining the academy’s commitment to high-quality, hands-on education at every grade level. SCCA’s Superintendent, Kylie Holley, stated, “This is an exciting time for our school community. We’re not just celebrating our first senior class—we’re laying the foundation, literally and figuratively, for future generations of students.”