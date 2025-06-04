The Refinery’s Legacy Continues with New Ownership Published 9:45 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Refinery in Downtown Bainbridge, long cherished for its mission-driven candle-making, is entering a new chapter as it changes ownership. April Goodman and her family will continue to carry forward the Refinery’s legacy and mission of light and hope while embracing fresh visions for its future.

Goodman is honored and blessed to have the opportunity to carry on the candle legacy that the Refinery has created. She has sold the Refinery’s candles at her shop in Florida for nine years; it is by far the best product her shop offers.

Excellent quality – made in America – and made by beautiful people who love Jesus. She will continue to support Still Waters Ministry in Bainbridge and carry that torch to other regions in the Southeast and beyond.

Email newsletter signup

Goodman loves telling the store with each candle that she sells. It is a beautiful story that touches so many lives.The only change will be relocating production to High Springs, Florida. She will never forget the Refinery’s roots and the people that started this great endeavor.

Goodman will continue to provide the Refinery customers with the same quality and artistry that make the Refinery candles the absolute best candles in the world.

She will be personally reaching out to all Refinery customers this week. She is in the process of building a new website for online ordering.