Bainbridge Bearcats Tennis Camp begins June 9th

Published 1:59 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

Region Champions: For the fifth season in a row, the Bainbridge Bearcats and Lady Cats have won a regional championship. They'll give back to the community, by sharing their knowledge and passion for the sport of tennis with the younger generation of Bearcats from June 9th to 13th.

Get ready for an exciting week of tennis! The Bearcat Tennis Camp, hosted by the Bainbridge Varsity Tennis Team, kicks off on June 9th and runs through June 13th from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Bainbridge High School tennis courts. Designed for sixth through ninth graders, this action-packed camp welcomes players of all experience levels—whether you’re brand new to the game or looking to sharpen your skills. With expert coaching from varsity Bearcat players and coaches, you’ll receive top-tier instruction in a program limited to just 32 spots—so don’t miss out! A tennis racket and athletic shoes are essential, and the entry fee for the entire week is $100.

The Bearcat Tennis Camp is more than just a series of drills—it’s an opportunity for young athletes to immerse themselves in the sport and develop a lasting passion for the game. Through engaging and dynamic sessions, players will refine their agility, precision, and strategic thinking, all while building camaraderie and confidence on the court. This camp provides the fundamental stepping stone. Expect exciting gameplay and friendly matches where campers can put their skills and drills they learned to the test in a supportive environment.

Want to explore everything Bainbridge tennis has to offer? Whether you have specific questions, need expert advice, or simply want to connect, head coach Tabitha Spooner is happy to assist. You can reach her via email at tspooner@dcboe.com.