Decatur County Commissioners Meeting Agenda, June 10, 2025
Published 1:46 pm Friday, June 6, 2025
9:00 AM CALL TO ORDER
Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance
Approval of Agenda
Special Presentations
Public Participation
- Approve Minutes of Commissioners Regular Called Meeting held May 27, 2025
OLD BUSINESS:
None
NEW BUSINESS:
- Consider Approval of FY 2025/2026 Budget Resolution
- Consider Easement Request from Georgia Power
- Comments from Devin Shipes
Executive Session – Property Acquisition
Commissioners / Administrator’s Remarks
ADJOURN