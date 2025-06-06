Decatur County Commissioners Meeting Agenda, June 10, 2025

Published 1:46 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

By Staff Reports

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

9:00 AM         CALL TO ORDER

Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

Approval of Agenda

Email newsletter signup

Special Presentations

Public Participation                    

  • Approve Minutes of Commissioners Regular Called Meeting held May 27, 2025

OLD BUSINESS:

None

NEW BUSINESS:

  • Consider Approval of FY 2025/2026 Budget Resolution
  • Consider Easement Request from Georgia Power
  • Comments from Devin Shipes

Executive Session – Property Acquisition

Commissioners / Administrator’s Remarks

ADJOURN

You Might Like

Print Article