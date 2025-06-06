From Cancellation to Championship: How Bainbridge’s 8U All-Stars Overcame Adversity Published 9:43 am Friday, June 6, 2025

Back row coaches: Skylar Smith, Todd Howard, Jackson Dodd, and Taylor GIlbert. Front row: Tuck Smith, Layton Dollar, Rex Wade, Jaxon Thomas, Harrison Dodd, Tres Barnard, Koby Strickland, Emmit Austin, Hudson Green, and Coy Gilbert.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Bainbridge Decatur County Rec Authority’s 8u travel baseball team had faced adversity from the start. Just two weeks into playing together, they found themselves scrambling for a tournament after the weather canceled their original competition in Cordele. Despite the chaos, the team, led by head coach Skylar Smith, persevered—ultimately securing a silver bracket championship.

Their tournament journey began with setbacks. “We checked into our hotel in Cordele, and right after, they canceled the tournament,” Smith recalled. Left without a scheduled event, he and coach Todd Howard scrambled to find another competition, landing them in Waycross—two hours away, where nine teams were set to compete.

The tournament structure guarantees each team three games, with the first two serving as placement rounds before advancing into championship play. “In this particular tournament, there was only a gold and silver championship,” Smith said, though some tournaments also feature bronze and platinum brackets.

Email newsletter signup

Despite being a newly formed team, Bainbridge’s young players refused to back down. “They never gave up,” Smith emphasized. “We went through a lot of adversity. A couple of games were close, but they kept their chins up and pushed through.”

The Bainbridge Decatur County Rec Authority 8u All-Star baseball team battled through four intense games in the SGA Tournament, a dedicated host of competitive baseball tournaments for 8U, 9U, 10U, 11U, 12U, 13U, 14U, and high school travel teams.

BDCRA 8U All-Stars came out swinging and built a five-run advantage in their first game of the weekend, but the Longhorns 8U battled back to claim a 19-7 victory on Saturday. Bainbridge’s 8U All-Stars made their presence felt with 10 hits, highlighted by Rex Wade’s four RBIs on a one-for-two showing. Harrison Dodd stayed hot at the plate, going two-for-two to lead the team in hits. The Stars also flashed their defense with a double play. However, Longhorns 8U delivered a powerful offensive display, collecting 19 hits in the game.

The Bainbridge All-Stars would bounce back impressively on day one against the CBC Riverhawks, winning 11-10. The 8u Stars turned the tide in the third inning, unloading six runs on eight hits to grab a commanding 7-1 lead. The inning’s biggest moment? A monster three-run homer from Wade. Bainbridge’s All-Stars 8U recorded 19 hits in game two, with standout performances from Tuck Smith and Jaxon Thomas, who each had three hits. Dodds led the team with four RBIs on a 1-for-3 outing, while Koby Strickland, Layton Dollar, Tres Barnard, and Hudson Green also contributed with multiple hits.

In game three, the Bainbridge All-Stars claimed a strong 15-8 win over 8u Nearly Nana’s. The All-Stars would score seven runs in the first inning, highlighted by Smith’s double that brought in two runs. They would then do it again in the second inning, lighting up the scoreboard, racking up seven runs on seven hits. Smith’s bat stayed hot by blasting a three-run double, Dodd and Barnard followed with clutch RBI doubles, Wade crushed a two-run homer, his second of the weekend, to seal the rally. Later, Dollar kept the momentum going with a solo home run in the fourth inning.

The Bainbridge All-Stars posted 17 hits in the win against the Nearly Nana’s, with Smith leading the way, driving in five runs and going two-for-two. Strickland, Dollar, Wade, Thomas, Dodd, and Barnard also contributed two hits each.

In the 8U baseball championship game between the Bainbridge All-Stars and Coastal Prospects, Dodd delivered a game-changing inside-the-park home run in the fourth inning, driving in three runs. Wade then followed with an RBI single, giving the Bainbridge All-Stars a 14-11 lead.

With the game tied at 14 in the bottom of the fifth, Wade stepped up and smashed a two-run double to secure the win. Dodd powered the offense, collecting four RBIs on a strong three-for-four outing.

The Bainbridge All-Stars showcased their offensive power, racking up 22 hits in a commanding performance. Dollar led the way with a perfect four-for-four outing, while the All-Stars’ hustle, precise hitting, and relentless energy defined their championship weekend.

Looking ahead, the 8u BDCRA All-Stars sights are set on the upcoming district three tournament hosted at the Bill Reynolds Sports Complex. “We’ve got some gritty dudes who love baseball,” Smith said. “They respond well to adversity, so we’re hoping for a big thing Saturday.” With their grit and passion, Bainbridge’s young athletes may be poised for even greater success.