Grace Christian’s Aiden Whittaker and Noah Smith named to the 2025 GIAA Class A All-State Team Published 10:38 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

After years of relentless training and intense competition, Aiden Whittaker and Noah Smith’s hard work and play were rewarded when they earned a spot on the Georgia Independent Athletic Association’s 2025 All-State Baseball Team, a distinguished recognition celebrating the top high school Class A baseball players in Georgia.

The All-State selection meeting occurred on June 2, 2025, shortly after the Class A GIAA State Championship baseball series between Citizen Christian and Vidalia Heritage had concluded.

Whittaker and Smith earned their place alongside 18 other top athletes on the GIAA Class A 2025 All-State Baseball team. Westwood’s Sam Summerlin claimed the Player of the Year title, while Thomas Gentry of Citizen Christian, the defending Class A champions, received Pitcher of the Year honors. Jeremy Coram, a Bainbridge Bearcat alumnus and current Citizen Christian’s athletic director and baseball coach, was recognized by the GIAA as Coach of the Year.

Smith, set to play for the Thomas University Night Hawks at the collegiate level, delivered a strong season with a fourth-place finish in batting average (.571) and sixth in slugging percentage (.857) across the GIAA. On the mound, Columbus State commit Whittaker dominated with a 0.58 ERA—second-best overall—and tallied 77 strikeouts to place ninth.