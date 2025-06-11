Bainbridge Country Club hosts summer golf camp Published 10:06 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more 2/3 Swipe or click to see more 3/3 Swipe or click to see more

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Guided by former PGA professional and Bainbridge Country Club’s Director of Golf Rick Pearce, young golfers are sharpening their skills and building confidence during this exciting summer camp.

Pearce served as the Director of Athletics at Thomas University from June 2020 to January 2022.

“This is the second year, actually,” Pearce shared. “I’ve been a golf professional since 2002, working in South Florida at some pretty high-end golf courses, where we had junior camps every summer. It’s just a way to get kids involved in the game. Most of them are usually kids of members, but here, we’ve got kids of members and non-members alike. It’s a way to teach them the basics while making it fun.”

Email newsletter signup

The camp is designed to introduce young players to essential techniques—from proper grip and stance to mastering their swing mechanics. Pearce understands that learning golf is not just about hitting the ball; it’s about patience, discipline, and developing a lifelong appreciation for the sport.

“The main thing is getting them engaged and teaching them that golf is a habit,” Pearce explains. “It’s going to be fun—you know that. Down the road, they might join a golf team, play college golf, or eventually become members of a club themselves. That’s basically what we’re trying to do: get them involved in golf early so it becomes part of their life.”

Beyond the technical aspects of the game, the camp offers something more—a community experience. After their morning sessions on the course, campers get the chance to unwind by swimming in the club’s pool, creating friendships beyond the sport.

“The country club has done a great job by letting me run the camp how I see fit,” Pearce says. “When the kids finish their golf sessions, they swim to cool down, hang around with friends, and make connections. It’s a great family atmosphere, especially for the members. Not to mention, it helps the club generate revenue while fostering a positive experience for everyone.”

Pearce knows firsthand that a strong foundation leads to steady improvement in young golfers. Their ability to hit clean, confident shots is a testament to the techniques he instills, reinforcing their understanding of the game’s nuances.

“If they do it correctly, they’ll see some fantastic shots,” he said. “I encourage them to focus on their stance, hand-eye coordination, and hitting quality shots to boost their confidence. A few solid swings are enough to get them excited about the game.”

As the summer camp’s second year unfolds, Bainbridge Country Club is quickly cementing itself as a place where young golfers not only learn the game but also build friendships, discipline, and a lifelong passion for golf. Pearce’s leadership is shaping a promising future for golf in Bainbridge, ensuring its continued success.