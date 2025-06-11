Bainbridge Family YMCA renovates pool Published 9:50 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Bainbridge Family YMCA celebrates reopening of renovated pool with support from the Fogg Foundation

Bainbridge, GA– The Bainbridge Family YMCA is thrilled to announce that its newly renovated pool is now open, following the successful completion of the first round of improvements. This milestone marks a significant step forward in enhancing community health and wellness, made possible through the generosity of the Fogg Foundation and heartfelt gifts made in memory of Scott McStay.

A Community-Backed, Mission-Driven Milestone

The YMCA’s pool has long been a gathering place for children and families, supporting youth swim lessons, water safety programs, swim team practices, and family recreation. Thanks to the Fogg Foundation’s invaluable support, the new upgrades have created a more welcoming, modern, and safety aquatic environment—setting the stage for lifelong memories and healthier lifestyles.

Extensive Renovations to Celebrate

Since joining the YMCA of the Georgia Sunbelt family two years ago, the Bainbridge Family YMCA has undergone extensive renovations, with the newly reopened pool being the latest highlight. Community members are encouraged to come tour the pool and explore the transformed facility, which stands as a testament to our shared commitment to building a healthier Bainbridge.

What’s New: A Better Pool Experience for All

The updated pool is now ready to host a range of activities, including Youth swim lessons and water safety programs, aqua fitness and family recreation, including swim team practices and competitions.

Looking Ahead

“This reopening is just the beginning,” said Jennifer Buckner, Bainbridge YMCA Executive Director. “We’re deeply grateful to the Fogg Foundation and to everyone who has helped make this vision a reality. We invite all members of our community to come tour the new pool and see how the YMCA is growing to better serve Bainbridge.”

Stay Connected

The Bainbridge Family YMCA will continue to share updates and plans for further enhancements in the months to come. For more information about the pool renovations and how to get involved, please visit www.sunbeltymca.org.