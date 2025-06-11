Published 10:29 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Betty Davis Smith of Bainbridge, Georgia, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2025, at the age of 88.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. David Grubbs officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at Bryant Funeral Home. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.bryantfuneralga.com. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

Born April 3, 1937, in Bainbridge, Georgia, Betty was the daughter of William Thomas Davis and Evelyn Mae Davis. In June of 1960, she married the love of her life, Lavon Smith, and together they made their home in Bainbridge.

Betty had a vibrant personality and a heart full of love. She was known for her sweet nature—”sweet as a honey bun,” as her family fondly says—but it didn’t take much to get her fired up. She loved bingo, cheering for the Braves, word search puzzles, and occasional trips to Biloxi to try her luck. Above all, she was a devoted mother and grandmother who cherished every moment spent with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her children: Larry Hutto (Frances), Terry Smith (Missy), Dale Smith, and Brenda Reynolds; grandchildren: Brad Reynolds, Lance Reynolds, Christopher Smith, Jennifer Nichols, Chad Smith, Ashley Tucker, Tesha Gordon, Chance Hutto, and Madison Smith; along with numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Lavon Smith, her brother Bill Davis, and son-in-law Stewart Reynolds.

Bryant Funeral Home, located at 105 N. Florida Street, is assisting the family with arrangements. (229-246-3321)