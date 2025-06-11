Published 10:36 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Betty Jean Hosey Askew, age 82, passed away Friday, June 6, 2025, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Services for Mrs. Askew will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, June 10, at Pine Forest Baptist Church, 104 Pine Forest Road, Bainbridge, Georgia 39819. The Rev. Jim McIntosh will officiate. Allen Ramer, Cole Crutchfield, Casey Bellflower, Stacey Worthington, Sawyer Cook, and Mark Hosey will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow in Pine Forest Church Cemetery with Pastor Kent Bush speaking. The family will receive friends before the service, beginning at 9:00 am.

Betty Jean Hosey was born November 30, 1942, in Iron City, Georgia, to William Bloomer (B.H.) Hosey and Bertha Lee Alday Hosey. She grew up in Greensboro, Florida with her six brothers and two sisters. Betty Jean married her best friend and the love of her life, Glenn Howard Askew. They were married 36 years before his death in 2011. Betty Jean loved to go fishing and shopping. She enjoyed cooking for her family and adored talking on the phone. She was quick to share the family genealogy with her children and grandchildren. A loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she was never as happy as when she had her family with her. Mrs. Askew was a member of Pine Forest Baptist Church. She was a professional photographer for many years and ran Askew Carpet Shop with her husband for a very long time. Loved by so many, she will never be forgotten.

Betty Jean Askew is survived by her children, Ken Crutchfield (Patricia), Doreen Crutchfield Kendrick (Donnie), Karen Crutchfield Crews (Randy), and Tim Crutchfield (Flora); grandchildren, Alison Jackson (Jimmy), Cameron Crutchfield (Jensen), Bradley Crutchfield (Tori), Stacey Worthington, Brittany Bellflower (Casey), Mindy Tomberlin, Derrick Crews, Heather Ramer (Allen), Cole Crutchfield, and Kyleigh Crutchfield; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Loura Hosey, Christine Shiver, Sarah Hosey, Linda Hosey, and Alice Vann; brother-in-law, Tommy Day; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson, Kyle Ellis Crutchfield, eight siblings, and daughter-in-law, Lorelei B. Crutchfield.

Donations may be made in her memory to the Pine Forest Cemetery Fund, 104 Pine Forest Church Road, Bainbridge, Georgia 39819. Online condolences may be sent at www.Coxiveyfuneralhome.com. Cox-Ivey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.