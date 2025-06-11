BHS Basketball Cheer team will hold a fish fry fundraiser Published 10:05 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

On June 21, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, the Bainbridge High School (BHS) Basketball Cheer team will host a Fish Fry Fundraiser at Aurora Medical Care, located at 832 E. Shotwell Street.

Delicious plates will feature tilapia or swai, accompanied by cheese grits, coleslaw, bread, and a drink. This event offers the cheer team a chance to connect with the community while raising funds to support their program. Proceeds will help offset expenses, easing the financial burden on parents by assisting with costs for cheer gear, uniforms, and other essentials for the season.

Attendees can enjoy a great meal while supporting these dedicated student-athletes. The cheerleaders look forward to meeting community members, spreading school spirit, and working together to reach their fundraising goals.

Email newsletter signup

Make sure to stop by, grab a plate, and support BHS Basketball Cheer as they continue to represent their school with pride and enthusiasm!

For more information, contact Coach Kim at (229) 515-6207.