Published 10:25 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Chloe Powell, 26, of Bainbridge, passed away Monday, June 9, 2025.

A private funeral service will be held at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at West Bainbridge Cemetery. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.bryantfuneralga.com. Memorial donations may be made to Bainbridge-Decatur County Humane Society, 808 Zorn Road, Bainbridge, GA 39817.

Chloe Dianna Powell was born March 2, 1999, in Lakeland, FL, the daughter of Brian & Glee Putnal Powell. She was a graduate of Bainbridge High School, Class of 2017, and attended the University of Georgia. Chloe was a member of Bainbridge Church of God.

Chloe was a crafty girl with a highly competitive spirit. She could make you a cute little pick-me-up then smoke you on the tennis courts with a smile. She enjoyed hanging out with friends, dinners with family, dressing up, and beach trips. Chloe loved her pets like they were her children. Her strength during times of struggle was a testament to her “in it to win it” attitude.

Survivors include her mother, Glee Powell Alexander (Gary); her siblings, Bree Powell Smith (Mitchell) and Will Powell; her grandparents, William & Dyann Howell; her aunts & uncles, Leah Powell Bibby (Chris) and Michael Victoria Singletary (Jody); and her cousins, Anna Beth Bibby, Abigail Bibby, Eden Singletary, Drew Singletary, and Marley Robinson. Chloe was preceded in death by her father, Brian Powell, and her grandparents, Larry & Brenda Powell and Michael Putnal.

Bryant Funeral Home, located at 105 N. Florida Street, is assisting the family with arrangements. (229-246-3321)