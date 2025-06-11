Published 10:47 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Evelyn Timmons Knight passed away June 8, 2025, in her home with family. She was 88 years old.

She was born in Blakely, Georgia on May 18, 1937, the first of three children born to Mary and Jackson Lee Timmons. Evelyn attended Blakely High School and graduated from Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville, Georgia.

She married William King Knight, Sr. and had three children, Karen Knight Grimes, William King Knight, Jr. and Natalee Knight Dozier.

Evelyn was an active member in the Bainbridge Service Club, where she served as a past president. She was also active in the Art’s Council, the Art Guild, which is now known as the Artists’ Alliance, of which she was a founding member and was a past president. She was one of the original members of the Mary Cox art group. She was a longstanding member of the First Baptist Church in Bainbridge, Georgia.

Evelyn was a very talented artist that enjoyed painting for many years. She won many awards for her beautiful paintings throughout the years. She enjoyed working in her garden and found inspiration from her flowers for her paintings.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William King Knight, Sr., her mother, Mary Timmons, her father, Jackson Lee Timmons and her sister, Betty Timmons Apgar. Evelyn is survived by her brother, Jackson Lee Timmons, Jr. (“Buddy”), her daughter, Karen Grimes (Gerald), her son, William King Knight, Jr. (Janie), and her daughter, Natalee Dozier (Jim). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Hays Maynard, Mary Anna Wilkinson (Kyle), Bill Knight, Rob Grimes, Will Dozier, and Maria Davidson (Kyle), two great-granddaughters, Peyton Maynard and Grayson Maynard, and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church in Bainbridge, Georgia with Dr. Ken Cloud officiating. Bill Custer, Cotton Custer, Dewayne Culverson, Bert Palmer, Tommy Dollar, Pierce Taunton, and Kyle Wilkinson will serve as active pallbearers. The interment will be held Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 11:00 AM at Memory Hill Cemetery in Milledgeville, Georgia with Dr. Jeff Morgan officiating.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.bryantfuneralga.com. Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, PO Box 155, Bainbridge, Georgia 39818 or Artists’ Alliance, PO Box 35, Bainbridge, Georgia 39817.

Bryant Funeral Home, located at 105 N. Florida Street, is assisting the family with arrangements. (229-246-3321)