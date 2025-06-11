GCA Backlashers named Florida Bass Nation’s Junior Club of the Year Published 10:11 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Fishing has long been a beloved pastime, but in recent years, youth involvement has transformed it into a thriving competitive sport. The Grace Christian Backlashers’ latest triumph in securing the Florida Bass Nation Junior Club of the Year title is a perfect example of how young anglers are reshaping the landscape of competitive fishing.

With an impressive total of 5,621 points, the Backlashers have cemented their place among the top youth fishing teams in the southwest region. The Florida Bass Nation Junior Club of the Year award is more than just a title—it represents the culmination of months of effort, skill, and perseverance demonstrated by junior fishing clubs throughout the Southeast region. Points are accumulated through various competitions, and the highest-scoring team is recognized for its excellence.

The Backlashers’ roster features six dedicated young anglers: Walker Brogdon, Perry Glenn, Skye Clements, Barron Glenn, River Jordan, and Luke Clements. Each member has played a crucial role in the team’s success, bringing unique skills and techniques to the table. Their commitment to honing their craft has paid off, earning them recognition in a sport that continues to grow in popularity among younger generations.

Email newsletter signup

This victory highlights the increasing appeal of competitive fishing for youth. As more junior anglers take to the water, organizations like Florida Bass Nation continue to foster growth in the sport by providing structured competitions and valuable learning experiences. The Backlashers’ success not only brings pride to their team but also shines a spotlight on the bright future of youth fishing.