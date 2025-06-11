Published 10:33 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Lou Merle Boman Toole passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 4th, 2025, at Seminole Manor Nursing Home in Donalsonville, GA. She was 91 years old.

Lou Merle was born on August 26, 1933, in Slocomb, Alabama. She was the youngest child of Thomas W. and Vester L. Boman. She graduated from Slocomb High School in 1951.

Lou Merle married William C. (Bill) Toole on October 3, 1952, in Slocomb, AL. They welcomed their first child in Dothan, AL in 1953. The young family then moved to Adel, GA and Arlington, GA before settling in Bainbridge in 1959 where they put down roots. Over the next two decades, Lou Merle gave birth to three more children. She and Bill were married for almost 49 when he passed away in 2001.

In her 66 years as a Bainbridge resident, Lou utilized her skill with numbers working at Dollar Farm Products, Columbian Peanut Company, the Georgia Department of Labor and Bainbridge College before ultimately retiring in 1989. She was also a past member of the Bainbridge Service Club, the Bainbridge Jr. Women’s Club and the Bainbridge Country Club. Lou Merle was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bainbridge and the Hilda Byrd Sunday School Class.

Lou and Bill were certified square dancers back in the day. She loved playing bridge with her ladies’ group and with the folks at the First Presbyterian Church. She was always eager to tackle a challenging crossword and savored a good cup of joe. She even took the opportunity to see some concerts, like Josh Turner and Cher. She had traveled to most of the United States, even Hawaii. She enjoyed going on cruises with her friends. Lou Merle was always ready to go on a trip whether it was to the beach or to the mountains.

She was always put together, always dressed to the nines. Lou Merle was known to buy a pair of shoes and then buy an outfit to go with them!

Lou Merle is survived by her sons, Kregg (Maggie) Toole of Menomonee Falls, WI, Jeff (Hope) Toole of Bainbridge, GA & Kevin Toole of Bainbridge, GA; her daughter, Jennifer (Ray) Massey of St. Johns, FL; her grandchildren, Shannon (Collin) West of Wauwatosa, WI, Zachary (Hunter) Toole of McLean, VA, Madison Toole of Atlanta, GA, Tyler Massey of St. Johns, FL and Molly Massey of St. Johns, FL.; her great-grandchildren, Clara West of Wauwatosa, WI and her soon-to-be-born great-granddaughter Toole of McLean, VA.

Services are scheduled for 2p.m. on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at First Baptist Church in Bainbridge, GA. Burial will follow in Oak City Cemetery with Zachary Toole, Tyler Massey, Colton Davis, DeWayne Culverson, Bob Henderson, & Donnie Eldridge serving as active pallbearers. The members of the Hilda Byrd Sunday School Class will serve as honorary pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at Bryant Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Georgia Hospice,303 E. Shotwell Street, Bainbridge, GA 39819, First Baptist Church, PO Box 155, Bainbridge, GA 39818, or your favorite charity. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.bryantfuneralga.com.

The Toole family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Mallory McRae, Dr. Greg Hall, and the administration & staff at Seminole Manor for their dedicated loving and excellent care of our mother and grandmother over the last few years.

Bryant Funeral Home, located at 105 N. Florida Street, is assisting the family with arrangements. (229-246-3321)