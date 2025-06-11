Mark “Spider” Smith

Published 10:40 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Mark Smith left this world and entered into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, June 7th, 2025. Though our hearts ache with the weight of this loss, we find comfort in knowing he is finally at peace in the presence of his Savior.

Mark married the love of his life, Sherry Smith, 38 years ago. Together they had three daughters. Holly Barwick, Tiffany Singleton (Cody), and Faith Shreves (Spencer), who each carry forward his strength, kindness, and deep love for family. Mark was employed with the City of Bainbridge, and later as an officer with Bainbridge Public Safety. Later in life, Mark was blessed with three more children: Chelsea, Chloe, and Clayton Smith. He was a proud grandfather to six grandchildren: Gracie, Kennedy and Easton Barwick, Fisher and Noah Kate Singleton, and Mallie Shreves. Mark is also survived by his parents, Lamar Smith & Lillian Smith, and his siblings, Towanna Smith and Robbie Smith. He was preceded in death by his brother, Tim Smith; his mother & father-in-law, Dave & Gwen Holley; and his son-in-law, Leon Barwick.

Mark leaves behind a family who loves him beyond measure. His absence leaves an irreplaceable void, and his memory will forever be cherished. While we are grateful for the peace he now has, our hearts simply weren’t ready to say goodbye.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 13, 2025, at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chad Cooper officiating. Interment will follow at Oak City Cemetery with Jesse Richardson, Cody Singleton, Spencer Shreves, Chris Smith, Mike Carr, and Casey Townsend serving as active pallbearers.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 7:30 PM on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at Bryant Funeral Home. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.bryantfuneralga.com. Memorial donations may be made to Bainbridge-Decatur County Humane Society, 808 Zorn Road, Bainbridge, GA 39817.

Bryant Funeral Home, located at 105 N. Florida Street, is assisting the family with arrangements. (229-246-3321)