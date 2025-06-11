Published 10:48 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Mary Lee Smith Lasseter, 90, of Moultrie, passed away Friday, June 6, 2025.

The memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Stephen Webb officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.bryantfuneralga.com. Memorial donations may be made to Pruitt Hospice, 233 Sunset Circle, Moultrie, GA 31768.

Mary Lee Smith was born on December 10, 1934, in Bainbridge, GA, the daughter of John & Vada Strickland Smith. Mary was a longstanding member of the Moose Lodge in Albany and Moultrie. She was also a member of First Baptist Church in Moultrie.

Mary was quite a character. She danced before she did anything else. If she was going to wash dishes, she danced first. If she was cleaning yards, she danced first. Mary enjoyed cooking and working in her flower beds. Life was all about “the big time,” and she gave her best effort to make daily living “a big time”.

Survivors include her children, Robert Harrison, Lester Harrison (Annette), Sarah Griffin (Don), Barbara Phillips (Ed), Gerald Folsom (Mae), Patricia Toles (Major), Mike Folsom (Allison) Judy Lynn Cooper (Gene); her nineteen grandchildren, thirty-two great-grandchildren, and fifteen great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Janice Smith Phelps (King). In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lasseter; her children, William Harrison & Tonya Pafford Jackson; and her siblings, Ruben “Buddy” Cloud, Jr., Emil “Primose” Cloud, and Ida Lou “Dumpy” Cloud White.

The Lasseter Family would like to express their gratitude to Pruitt Health & Pruitt Hospice for the exceptional care Mary received over the last two years.

Bryant Funeral Home, located at 105 N. Florida Street, is assisting the family with arrangements. (229-246-3321)