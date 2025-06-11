Pathways and Portals Exhibition coming soon to the Firehouse Arts Center Published 10:07 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

The Firehouse Arts Center is proud to announce the opening of Pathways and Portals, a new group exhibition curated by Mary Ellen Free, exploring themes of transition, perception, and place. The exhibition will debut with a public Opening Night Reception on Thursday, June 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at the Firehouse Regional Gallery.

Featuring a dynamic selection of paintings, textiles, and sculpture from artists across the Southern region, Pathways and Portals invites viewers to consider the thresholds- both literal and metaphorical- that define the human experience. From winding trails to symbolic entryways, each piece offers a unique meditation on movement, discovery, and transformation.

“There are things known and there are things unknown, and in between are the doors of perception,” wrote Aldous Huxley- words that resonate deeply with the intent of this exhibition.

The Opening Night Reception will offer light refreshments, wine, and the opportunity to meet participating artists and explore their work in an intimate, welcoming environment.

Pathways and Portals will remain on view through October 11, 2025

Event Details:

Opening Night Reception

Thursday, June 20

5:30–7:30 PM

Firehouse Arts Center

119 W. Water Street, Bainbridge, GA

Free and open to the public

For more information about the exhibition or upcoming events, visit www.bainbridgeart.com or follow the Firehouse Arts Center on social media.