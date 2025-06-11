Published 4:50 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

We regret to announce the passing of Ronda Evelyn Bergeron, age 70, of Manassas Park, Virginia. Ronda spent most of her life in Bainbridge, Georgia. Funeral services for Ronda will be held Saturday, June 14, 2025, 11:00 am, in the Cadwell Chapel of Cox-Ivey Funeral Home. The Rev. James Scarborough will officiate. Interment will follow in Cool Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends before the service, beginning at 10:00 am.