Rotary members explore Bainbridge Middle School Published 9:49 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Last Tuesday, Rotary members toured Bainbridge Middle School (BMS), led by Principal David Kirkland.

Before the tour, members enjoyed lunch in the BMS cafeteria, where Kirkland outlined key student procedures, including lunchroom operations, hallway transitions, and curriculum updates.

Following lunch, Kirkland guided the group through various academic and specialty spaces, including the band room, agricultural classroom, hub spot, chorus and drama room, career classroom, In-School Suspension (ISS) room, home economics classroom, computer science room, art classroom, and media hub.

He also provided insight into school safety and infrastructure, explaining each room’s intercom and bell system, security measures, fire and weather alerts, tornado drills, and shatterproof windows. Additionally, he highlighted the role of school resource officers, the 160 security cameras installed throughout campus, and the core academic classrooms—including math, science, reading, ESOL, math enrichment, and the weight room.

The tour’s final stop was the gymnasium, concluding an informative and engaging visit.