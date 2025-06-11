Scott Morehouse named new principal at Hutto Elementary Published 10:00 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Scott Morehouse is trading welding torches for school bells as the former CTAE Director of Bainbridge High School is now shaping the future as Hutto Elementary School’s new principal.

With two years of experience as CTAE Director and nine years leading the Air Force JROTC program, Morehouse brings strong leadership and educational expertise to his new role. While he truly loved mentoring students as an AFJROTC instructor, he has the opportunity to help Hutto in creating hands-on opportunities that benefited students and the community.

Now, as Principal of Hutto Elementary, Morehouse embraces a new challenge guiding third–, fourth–, and fifth-grade students through their formative academic years. He sees this transition as an honor and a responsibility committed to helping students reach their full potential by fostering academic growth and personal development.

Morehouse plans to foster a strong school culture, encourage collaborative leadership, create a student-centered environment, and enhance instructional leadership to optimize student learning outcomes.

Throughout his career in CTAE, Morehouse learned the value of strong community partnerships, industry collaborations, and stakeholder involvement. These experiences will be essential as he works to bring families, local businesses, and community members into the educational journey at Hutto Elementary. His top priority is to create a supportive and inclusive school culture that encourages success for all students.

What excites Morehouse the most about this transition is the opportunity to make a lasting difference in the lives of young students. By providing engaging learning experiences and shaping academic pathways early on, he hopes to inspire curiosity, confidence, and a lifelong love for learning.