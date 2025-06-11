Second Saturday will bring Kids Marketplace to Downtown Bainbridge Published 10:11 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

On June 14 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, downtown Bainbridge will host its monthly Second Saturday, featuring a Kids Marketplace at Willis Park.

The Kids Marketplace provides a local platform for young entrepreneurs to showcase and sell their handmade creations, including arts, crafts, soaps, and other unique goods. The event fosters creativity and innovation, allowing kids to explore their interests, develop new skills, and bring their ideas to life—building their confidence and entrepreneurial spirit.

The goal is to empower young business minds by helping them learn real-world skills in a fun and supportive environment. Claire Phillips, Special Events Coordinator for Downtown Development, oversees the event. She shared, “Kids walk away from the event with more than just sales—they gain valuable experience in communication, customer service, budgeting, and business operations. It’s a learning opportunity that feels more like play than work.”

Adding to the excitement, First Port City Bank sponsors live music, while Bainbridge Fiber will hand out free popcorn and water to attendees. The event is made possible through the hard work and dedication of the Downtown Development staff, all working together to create a memorable experience for kids and families.