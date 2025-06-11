Southern Philosophy Brewery will celebrate six years of business Published 10:14 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Southern Philosophy Brewery is turning six—proof that great beer and front porch wisdom only improve with time.

Owner Dempsey Gallagher shared that each anniversary marks another year in business, and this milestone will be celebrated with a special multi-day event from June 19–22.

June 19 starts the celebration with an exclusive anniversary dinner featuring a five-course meal paired with five curated beer pours, 5-12 oz each. Guests will receive a commemorative beer glass, but reservations are limited to 55 seats, ensuring an intimate experience. The reservation-only event offers an elevated dining atmosphere with tablecloth settings, cloth napkins, fresh flowers, candlelight, and live music. Attendees will also have first access to rare and limited-release beers; the night’s theme is a fresh-wood fire summer experience accompanied by the soulful sounds of Bird Chamberlain.

June 20 will feature special beer releases and live music, continuing the festivities.

June 21 brings LagerFest and a Low Country Boil paired with live entertainment, offering a laid-back way to celebrate.

June 22 wraps up the anniversary weekend with Sourfest Sunday and HopDayz, closing out the festivities in true craft beer style.

Reflecting on the journey, Gallagher expressed gratitude, saying “We are grateful to the community for the support and for allowing us to continue to serve our customers.”