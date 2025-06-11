Surcheros cuts ribbon at Bainbridge location Published 9:47 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

1/5 Swipe or click to see more 2/5 Swipe or click to see more 3/5 Swipe or click to see more 4/5 Swipe or click to see more 5/5 Swipe or click to see more

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Tuesday morning, a crowd gathered in downtown Bainbridge for Surcheros’ grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony.

Located at 105 N West Street, occupying Diablo’s former location, Surcheros offers a build-your-own menu, similar to Diablo’s or Chipotle, where customers can customize burritos, tacos, bowls, and quesadillas using fresh ingredients.

Surcheros CEO Luke Christian attended the ceremony, along with company representatives. Christian shared his enthusiasm, saying, “It’s so great to be back in southwest Georgia. This area holds a very special place in my heart.” He continued, “We are a company that believes in community and people. This milestone is not just about opening another location—it’s about creating jobs and celebrating the positive impact of giving people opportunities. Now, they have great jobs, families, and are moving up.”

Email newsletter signup

Following Christian’s remarks, Amanda Glover, Downtown Development Authority Director, expressed her excitement for Surcheros’ future. Before the ribbon-cutting ceremony, she stated, “I’m sure the faces that you see here today will be the same faces you see in the restaurant as well. Bainbridge is the place to be, and we are super excited that you’re here. We welcome you!”

The event marked an exciting moment for Bainbridge, bringing the community together to celebrate fresh flavors, new opportunities, and local growth.