Tattooed in time: Cody Durden’s journey to his UFC Dream Published 9:58 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more 2/2 Swipe or click to see more

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Cody Durden (17-7-1, 6-5 in the UFC) is an American mixed martial artist training out of American Top Team. He has never shied away from a challenge, and his upcoming fight in the flyweight division (125 pounds) against Jose Ochoa at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, marks a powerful milestone in his career.

This venue holds deep meaning for him, as it’s the place where his dream of becoming an Ultimate Fighting Champion first took shape. For Durden, fighting so close to his hometown of Covington, Georgia, isn’t just another match—it’s a moment he has envisioned for years. This full-circle experience reflects his relentless dedication to the sport.

Durden, who will be making his 13th walk under the UFC this Saturday, recalled the exact moment when he knew his path would lead to the UFC. “I attended my first fight in 2016, where the main event was Tyron Woodley vs Robbie Lawler,” Durden said. “I told myself, ‘I have to fight in the UFC, I have to fight here one day, I have to fight in this arena.’” From that point on, he committed himself fully to the sport, determined to make his vision a reality.

Email newsletter signup

From 2016-2020, Durden went six and one with the National Fighting Championship and made his debut with the UFC on August 1, 2020, at the Apex.

Durden’s journey is one of perseverance and determination, shaped by humble beginnings and an unwavering self-confidence. “I grew up in the trailer parks, my parents didn’t have money,” he said. “My first car was 800 dollars from an auction, with 250,000 miles on it—a Mitsubishi Lancer. I went to this prep school with my beater, and I was a small guy. They’re all laughing at me because their parents have money. ‘I’m going to show you all one day.’ “Now, I’m living my best life.”

Durden’s journey is etched on his skin, a permanent reminder of the moment his life changed forever. “I’ve got a tattoo,” he said. “It’s a lion with a clock and the time 10:35—that’s when I got the call and my dreams came true, and I made it to the UFC.” That call wasn’t just an invitation—it was validation. It was proof that the years of sacrifice had been worth it, that the long nights and exhausted mornings had finally paid off.

For nearly a decade, Durden lived with a singular focus: making it to the UFC. Every day was a test of endurance and commitment. He would finish long shifts on unforgiving concrete, his feet aching, his body drained. But there was no time for rest. Straight from work, he would make his way to Dunkin’ Donuts for an espresso—his ritual before heading to two grueling training sessions in mixed martial arts.

“My wife would have dinner ready for me at 9:00 o’clock at night after my training sessions,” Durden recalled. “Then I’d get up at 5:30 in the morning and do it all over again.”

For nine years, he followed that routine with unwavering discipline. He didn’t start MMA until he was 21, but he refused to let time work against him. He trained relentlessly, sacrificing comfort, leisure, and even sleep, all for the chance to one day step into the octagon on the sport’s biggest stage.

Now, fighting under the bright lights of the State Farm Arena, Durden isn’t just fulfilling a personal dream—he’s setting an example for aspiring fighters who hope to follow in his footsteps. His story is one of perseverance, belief, and unwavering commitment to his craft. He understands the significance of this moment but remains focused on the task ahead.

“For it to come full circle, to not only make it to the UFC but continue to win and stay in the UFC is even harder,” he said. “I’m so excited, but the job’s not done. I got to get in there and put on a great performance and shut this kid out.”

Durden’s moment inside the State Farm Arena isn’t just another fight—It represents years of resilience, countless sacrifices, and an unwavering pursuit of greatness.