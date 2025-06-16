Echo’s Journey Golf Tournament: A Legacy of Strength, Hope, and Community Published 4:00 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

Echo Brock has been a warrior since birth, navigating medical hurdles with resilience and the love of those around him. With malformed kidneys, he endured over two years of Peritoneal Dialysis, relying on the treatment to sustain him. Everything changed on August 13, 2024, when he received a kidney transplant—an emotional and hopeful turning point, his parents, Eric and Ariel Brock, call both a blessing and a fresh start.

“We are coming up on a year since his transplant this August, and everything so far has been absolutely wonderful,” said Eric. “The only bump in the road we’ve had is that his body went into overdrive and started creating antibodies that are targeting his kidney as a foreign body. It hasn’t attacked it yet, but we’ve had to go through different procedures. Echo’s had five IVIG fusions this year to wipe out all the antibodies at once.”

Despite these challenges, Echo’s parents remain hopeful, thanks to the overwhelming support from their community. From Bainbridge to Cairo, and especially at Spring Creek Charter Academy, the kindness has been undeniable.

“My kids go to school at Spring Creek, and they have been phenomenal,” said Ariel. “They’re constantly asking about Echo, checking in when we have to go to Atlanta for appointments. Teachers like Rachael Bray have stepped up in ways I never expected. She’s basically adopted our kids as her own, always helping us when we need it.”

Echo’s strength has left a lasting impact. At a Spring Creek baseball game last spring, he had the honor of throwing out the first pitch, a moment representing his perseverance. Churches and businesses have stepped forward to support him through prayers and donations.

This support inspired the first annual Echo’s Journey Golf Tournament, set to take place on June 20, 2025, at Tired Creek Golf Course. Chick-fil-A will be sponsoring lunch for the event. Invitations and sponsorships remain open until June 20th. Golf tournament attendees can purchase custom shirts for $25 from Southern Promotions & Apparel, available before and after the event.

The golf fundraiser aims to raise funds for Echo’s ongoing medical care and ensure that future financial burdens do not weigh down his health journey.

“At first, we didn’t want to ask for more help,” Ariel admitted. “We’d already been helped so much, but people kept reaching out, wanting to give more, and help Echo continue his journey. That’s why we started the golf tournament—so this could be a continuous effort, ensuring he gets everything he needs now and in the future.”

One of the tournament’s long-term goals is to eventually help other children in need of life-saving transplants. As Echo’s medical fund grows, his family hopes to pay forward the generosity they have received.

“Our hope is that next year, we’ll be able to donate to another child who needs a transplant,” Ariel explained. “So they can get the medical care they need, just like Echo has.”

With his new kidney, Echo has gained a world of new experiences. For his family, few moments have been more joyful than watching him embrace the freedom of playing in the water.

“The thing we were most excited about was just giving him a bath and letting him play in the water with his siblings,” Ariel shared. “Watching him take swim lessons has been the icing on the cake. The pure joy on his face—it’s been everything to us.”

Echo’s parents know this journey is far from over. The kidney he received will last around 15-20 years before he needs another transplant. With continuous medical expenses, their goal is to ensure he never has to choose between getting his life-saving medication and basic needs like food.

“I don’t ever want Echo to have to second-guess whether to eat his next meal or get the medicine that keeps him alive,” Ariel emphasized. “That’s why this fundraiser is so important. He deserves to grow up without that fear.”

Echo’s kidney donor, a close family member, is in great spirits, embracing the joy and hope the transplant has brought to the Brock’s.

As the golf tournament approaches, the Brock family remains deeply grateful to all who have supported them. “We just want people to know how much we appreciate everything,” Eric said. “The sponsors, donors, players—everyone who is taking time to be a part of this. We want it to be fun, but most importantly, we want it to be something that helps Echo now and for the rest of his life.”

Beyond Echo’s journey, they strive to assist other children, making sure families never face uncertainty about affording essential medical care.

“Our dream is to make a difference, to make sure other parents never have to make impossible choices,” Ariel said. “Echo’s journey is bigger than just him—it’s about helping others, just like so many people have helped us.”