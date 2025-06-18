Bainbridge Bearcat Cub Clinic Showcase Published 9:04 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

The Bainbridge Bearcat Cub Clinic Showcase was held at the Bainbridge Decatur County Recreation Authority, June 18th, at 11:30 a.m.

At Centennial Field, the roar of the crowd isn’t just for touchdowns. It’s for the synchronized chants, the high-flying stunts, and the relentless energy that fuels every football game. Behind that spirit stands Coach Bailey Barn, the head football cheer coach for the Bainbridge Lady Cats, whose dedication to the cheer squad is as fierce as any athlete on the field.

Her mission? To plant seeds of spirit in future Lady Cat cheerleaders and ensure the legacy of pride grows stronger with every chant.

As she prepared for this year’s cheer camp, Coach Barn reflected on the process. “We do this every year,” she explained, “so we always try to make it as fun and memorable as possible, while continuing to grow.”

Planning such an event is no small task. From scheduling to securing facilities, every detail matters. Amid construction at the high school, Barn’s found a reliable partner in executive director Joel Holmes, whose leadership at the Bainbridge-Decatur County Recreation Authority ensured the Cub Clinic showcase had a place to shine. “Joel was incredibly helpful—he worked with me on the gym scheduling and made sure we had access to everything we needed,” she said.