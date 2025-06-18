BHS Basketball Cheer Team hosts mini cheer camp
Published 10:08 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025
The Bainbridge High School (BHS) Basketball Cheer team has had an eventful summer, packed with activities including Cheer Camp from June 2-6, from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, and Mini Cheer Camp from June 9-13, from 7:30 AM to 1:00 PM.
The Mini Cheer Camp initially took place at the BHS gym, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the remaining camp days were moved to Jones Wheat Primary School. The camp welcomed children ages 4-12, who registered in person with a $90 fee. Throughout the week, participants learned cheer and dance under the guidance of Cheer Dance Teacher Deterrius Perkins, with breakfast and snacks provided.
Each day featured fun and engaging themed activities. Monday was introductions and team-building exercises. Tuesday was a color run, where participants raced through bursts of vibrant powdered color. Wednesday featured a water slide and H2O Dodgeball, bringing excitement and active play. Thursday was a glow party, where students wore white shirts that illuminated in the dark. Friday was a showcase at Jones Wheat Primary School Gym, where family members gathered to celebrate the cheerleaders’ progress and watch them perform.
Following the showcase, participants received certificates of completion and a goodie bag, with Busta the Basketball Bearcat cheering them on. To add to the celebration, Travis and Monique Bruton generously provided refreshing treats from Xtreme Sno, ensuring everyone enjoyed a cool, sweet reward after an action-packed week.
Kimberly Barthely, BHS Basketball Cheer Coach, shared that this is the third year of hosting the Mini Cheer Camp, with valuable support from Booster Club President Monique Bruton, Treasurer Lamishia Griffin-Murphy, and Secretary Brandice Turner.
Barthely highlighted the importance of the camp, saying, “The camp is a great fundraiser and gives kids the chance to stay engaged over summer break. It also offers the cheerleaders something different to do besides cheering all the time.”
Reflecting on the experience, Barthely shared a heartfelt takeaway. “The Mini Cheer Camp helps the girls build confidence and self-esteem. It lifts them up and reminds them that they are important,” she said.