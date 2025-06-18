Caught on camera: How Flock cameras are used in Decatur County Published 9:15 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

With recent interest in the speed cameras installed around Bainbridge school zones, motorists in Decatur County may have also noticed multiple cameras positioned around state highways. Unlike the school cameras, which are lidar cameras designed to monitor speed, and installed by Bainbridge Public Safety, those seen outside the city are Flock Safety cameras, set up by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office to monitor traffic.

The Post-Searchlight spoke to Sheriff Wiley Griffin and DCSO Investigator Gabriel Cofer about the cameras, which have been installed for roughly a year. Whereas the BPS cameras use lidar to capture speed, the Flock cameras are motion-sensing cameras, designed specifically to photograph license plates and other distinguishing car features. These cameras are owned by Flock Safety, and the images captured are stored in an Amazon Web Services cloud database also owned by Flock Safety. These cameras are not for speeding, but for more general law enforcement purposes, including aiding in investigations; Cofer stated that several murder suspects were identified on and were able to be caught thanks to the cameras.

There are 14 cameras, positioned on the major state roadways along the county outskirts. All are connected to the aforementioned database, where images are stored for 30 days. Law enforcement agencies can pool and share their database with agencies in other nearby counties like Baker, Gadsden, and Seminole, which also employ the systems. That said, other agencies must request access to another’s data. Sheriff Griffin said that data requests from federal and state agencies, like ICE for immigration or GBI for Amber Alerts, would not be turned down, reiterating that most agencies are willing to share.

Law enforcement seeking to install Flock cameras must gain permission from the Georgia Department of Transportation, specifically applying for an automated license plate reader (ALPR) permit. The funding for these cameras is within the DCSO’s budget and authority, though that budget must be approved by the Decatur County Commissioners.

Griffin likened the cameras to having an officer monitoring traffic on the roadside, which allows for saving money in the long run.

Flock cameras have been the subject of privacy concerns as they have seen implementation across the country; there is currently an ongoing lawsuit in Norfolk, Virginia, arguing the cameras constitute a violation of the Fourth Amendment, raising concern over their ability to track vehicles. Flock Safety has contended that license plate readers are not in violation of the Fourth Amendment.

“We’re not tracking anybody,” Sheriff Griffin commented. “I don’t allow that.” He reiterated the warrant process is necessary for any tracking, and further added that the cameras are not made for tracking.

According to a recent report by Forbes, Flock Safety plans to offer upgrades to their cameras this year, giving law enforcement the ability to have the cameras capture live feed or 15-second video clips. When asked, Sheriff Griffin said the department may be interested in these upgrades.

“I would be interested, if it makes our community safer, and doesn’t violate anybody’s Constitutional rights.”