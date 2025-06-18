Future Bearcat Baseball Camp to take place June 23 Published 9:46 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

The future Bearcat Baseball camp will be held at the BDCRA Tee-ball fields.

The Future Bearcat Baseball Camp is ready to get underway on the morning of June 23rd. Three days of high-energy drills, intense skill development, and nonstop action await campers at Bainbridge Decatur County Recreation Authority’s Tee-ball Fields. From the first crack of the bat on June 23rd to the final thrilling plays of live ball games on June 25th, young athletes aged 6 to 12 will be challenged, encouraged, and pushed to bring their best to the diamond. Shirts will be distributed to all campers.

Coaches and players from Bainbridge High School’s baseball program, led by head coach Ryan Riles, will guide campers through hitting, fielding, pitching, speed, and agility—the essential skills that transform good players into great ones. Whether it’s a camper smashing their first deep hit or a rookie pitcher throwing their first strike, this camp is where futures are shaped.

Riles is passionate about keeping young players engaged in the sport. “We’re wanting to reach out to the youth baseball players to keep them interested in the game,” he said, emphasizing the importance of mentorship. With both coaches and players participating, the event offers younger athletes a chance to learn from those they admire. “A lot of kids look up to high schoolers the way high school student-athletes look up to the professionals,” he said. The program blends skill-building with fun, ensuring a competitive yet enjoyable experience. “It’s all sold out to learning, but we plan on having lots of fun,” Riles added.

By the end, every athlete walks away stronger, smarter, and ready for their next big moment in baseball. This isn’t just a camp—it’s the start of something bigger.