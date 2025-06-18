Published 10:04 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Jeanette Elkins, 86, of Bainbridge, passed away Saturday, June 14, 2025.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Buddy Elkins and Rev. Robert Johns officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memory Gardens with Trent Bellflower, Thomas Mitchell, Jeff Jeter, Mark Barber, Dean Elkins, and Dale Mitchell serving as active pallbearers.

The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.bryantfuneralga.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Faceville Baptist Church, 2109 Faceville Attapulgus Road, Bainbridge, GA 39819 or Lighthouse Children’s Home, 7771 Mahan Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32309.

Martha Jeanette Harrell was born September 28, 1938, in Bainbridge, GA, the daughter of Sam & Sarah Matthews Harrell. She was a graduate of Bainbridge High School and went on to nursing school. Jeanette served her community for over 40 years as a nurse at Memorial Hospital and Bainbridge State Hospital. Jeanette was a member of Faceville Baptist Church.

Jeanette served as a great example of being the hands & feet of Jesus. She loved God, her family, and her church. She spent her life caring for others, and after retirement, became the community nurse at the lake and later helped with residents at the nursing home. Jeanette enjoyed working at Busy Bees and volunteering in the nursery at church. Vacation Bible School gave her an outlet to share the love of Jesus with children, and she was willing to teach anyone willing to learn. In her spare time, she was canning or working with ceramics with her dog following closely in her footsteps. Jeanette took seriously the verse, “Feed my sheep” and made sure no one left her presence without a full belly and heart.

Survivors include her children, Jimmy & Debbie Elkins of Bainbridge and Patty & Nolan Coumbe of Chattahoochee; her grandchildren, Sharon & Dale Mitchell and Dean & Becky Elkins; her great-grandchildren, Hali Mitchell, Thomas Mitchell, Zindel Elkins, and Everett Elkins; and her sister, Faye Sapp. In addition to her parents, Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Earl Elkins, and her sister, Sandy Bellflower.

Bryant Funeral Home, located at 105 N. Florida Street, is assisting the family with arrangements. (229-246-3321)