June 18, 2025

Maggie McLendon, 89, of Brinson, passed away Friday, June 13, 2025.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June19, 2025, at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Steve Poppell officiating. Interment will follow at Brinson Cemetery with Shane McLendon, Matt Cook, Conner McLendon, Chris Glisson, Lanie Williams, and West Dozier serving as active pallbearers.

The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.bryantfuneralga.com. Memorial donations may be made to Gentiva Hospice, 432 E. Shotwell Street, Bainbridge, GA 39819.

Maggie Ruth Perry was born July 17, 1935, in Brinson, GA, the daughter of Archie & Minnie Lee Brown Perry. She was a graduate of Brinson High School. Maggie was a member of Climax Baptist Church.

Maggie was never afraid to work. She spent years on the floor at ITT. Her co-workers became like family, and she treated them like her own. In later years, her recliner was her favorite spot for sharing memories and catching up on the grandchildren. Maggie loved going out to eat with her children and grandchildren. After these outings, her heart was full.

Survivors include her son, Joseph McLendon (Gail); her grandchildren, Shane McLendon (Nancy), Jennifer Cook, Matt Cook (Alicia), Jodie McLendon, and Sarah Giles (Chris Glisson); her great-grandchildren, Conner McLendon, Harmony Davis, and Chloe Cook; and her sister, Lula McLendon. In addition to her parents, Maggie was preceded in death by her daughter, Ruthie McLendon Giles, and her siblings, Elbert Perry, Ruben Perry, Hubert Perry, and Violet Cleveland.

Bryant Funeral Home, located at 105 N. Florida Street, is assisting the family with arrangements. (229-246-3321)