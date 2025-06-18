Rotary luncheon highlights Mission 22’s fight against veteran suicide Published 9:57 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Last Tuesday, Rotary held their weekly luncheon at the Kirbo Center with guest speaker Aaron DaSilva, who spoke about Mission 22, an organization dedicated to the war against veteran suicide.

Mission 22 is a veteran advocacy group focused on preventing veteran suicide and supporting mental health. It raises awareness about the estimated 22 veterans lost to suicide daily and provides wellness programs to help them transition to civilian life.

The speaker emphasized the importance of building a strong support network for veterans through local ambassadors, outreach, and community events. He highlighted a ruck march at River Town Days, where military members and ROTC cadets participated.

Email newsletter signup

Mission 22 offers non-clinical resources such as coaching, resiliency training, and therapeutic activities, including meditation, virtual reality therapy, sauna therapy, and equine therapy. These resources help reduce anxiety and depression among veterans while providing a sense of structure and community.

The transition to civilian life can be challenging for veterans, as they often lose the daily camaraderie and structure of military service, which can lead to isolation and mental health struggles. Mission 22 works to rebuild this support system in local communities.

During his talk, DaSilva shared a personal and emotional story about a fellow service member and the tragic realities many veterans face after returning home. He recounted a meaningful interaction with a close friend on a flight line in Syria in 2018. They had a shared joke about their jungle caps, a reminder of their bond. Before leaving, his friend asked him to “make sure I get that back,” meaning he hoped DaSilva would return safely. Tragically, months after returning home, his friend took his own life.

DaSilva described the struggles many veterans face upon returning home, including feeling disconnected, pressure to adjust to civilian life and provide for a family, lack of adequate mental health support, and substance abuse as a coping mechanism. His fallen comrade resisted traditional treatments such as VA services and medication, believing they wouldn’t help. With bureaucratic delays and limited personalized care, he struggled alone.

Mission 22 aims to combat these issues through community engagement, mental health resources, and non-clinical support at zero cost to veterans.

The speech underscored the urgent need for better mental health resources for veterans and the importance of organizations like Mission 22 in fostering a sense of belonging. The speaker’s personal loss served as a powerful reminder of why these programs matter and why preventative efforts are essential.

After the presentation, Rotary President Tommie Howell adjourned the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Rotary Creed.